Yuma Frontline Health Care Workers Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Tracy Terrones, right, director of cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary services at Yuma Regional Medical Center, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Michelle Donnelly on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. YRMC staff are receiving the vaccine this week.
Frontline health care workers in Yuma have begun receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Yuma Regional Medical Center received about 2,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and held a test run for about 20 employees, including Chief Medical Officer Bharat Magu.

On Tuesday, hospital staff members began receiving the vaccine.

Tracy Terrones is the director of cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary services at YRMC. She received the vaccine Tuesday.

“I’m very emotional," Terrones told KAWC. "I’m so thankful and I want to smash out this virus and help all of the patients and all of the employees here at YRMC, our community, to get through this and get on the other side and be ready for 2021.” 

Magu said the goal is to give the vaccine to about 500 employees daily before and after Christmas Day.

