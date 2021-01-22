Yuma Lawyers Say Women, Latinos Underrepresented in County Superior Court

Yuma lawyers say women and Latinos are underrepresented in Yuma County Superior Court.





In a letter sent to David Haws, the presiding judge of the county superior court, Yuma attorneys Pamela Walsma and Araceli Rodriguez said that while the population of Yuma County is more than 48 percent female and more than 64 percent Hispanic, only one of the eight current full time judges and commissioners in Yuma County Superior Court is female and all are white non-Hispanic.

Walsma and Rodriguez said the current members of the bench do not reflect the Yuma community, the state bar for lawyers, or “the people who come before the… Court for justice.”

The membership of the Selection Committee, which will review and recommend applicants for a current opening for a commissioner does not reflect the population of Yuma County, they say, again because women and Latinos are underrepresented.

What is needed, Walsma and Rodriguez said, is more diversity on the bench in Yuma County. The letter to Judge Haws was signed by other Yuma lawyers and non-attorney members of the community at-large.