Yuma Mayor Addresses Migrant Releases

By 42 minutes ago
  • City of Yuma

In a tweet, Monday, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are being released in Yuma and San Luis - again. 

In a tweet, Monday, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are being released in Yuma and San Luis - again.

It was in 2019 when Mayor Nicholls sounded the alarm for migrant releases, by declaring a city emergency.

Nicholls was informed of migrant releases directly from Border Patrol. It was a continuation of a strong relationship between the city and the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, Nicholls shared with KAWC's Kim Johnson.

When there are 'community critical issues' there is communication to make sure there are no surprises, and so appropriate resources can be addressed.

While the number of releases is nowhere near what the community saw in 2019, Border Patrol has warned the city that it should prepare for the possibility of long-term releases locally.

However, the Mayor says COVID-19 has made this different here than in 2019. The area's non-profits were the backbone of efforts then, but now they do not have the resources to mount such a humanitarian effort. The Mayor says that in part because of the lack of donations.

Housing large groups of people like it were done two years ago poses a challenge amid mitigation efforts and housing large groups, Nicholls said.

Mayor Nicholls hopes to get the migrants released to shelters in Phoenix and Tucson.

Tags: 
Yuma
Mayor

Related Content

Yuma Mayor: Migrants To Be Released in Yuma and San Luis

By Feb 16, 2021
PAUL RATJE / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has issued a statement regarding the start of migrant releases in the Yuma and San Luis communities. 

Need For Donations Continue Despite Holiday Uptick at Yuma Food Bank

By Jan 12, 2021
Kim Johnson

If there was ever a year where the need for donations were at a high, 2020 may have been it and the Yuma Community Food Bank saw that, according to President and CEO Shara Whitehead.

New Yuma Hospital To Break Ground in March

By & Feb 18, 2021
Exceptional Healthcare

Texas-based Exceptional Healthcare announced Wednesday it will start building a 20,000 square foot community hospital in Yuma next month on March 12 in Yuma. 