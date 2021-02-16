Yuma Mayor: Migrants To Be Released in Yuma and San Luis

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has issued a statement regarding the start of migrant releases in the Yuma and San Luis communities.

Mayor Nicholls said his priority is the community’s safety and the wellness of the general public as well as the humanitarian issues as releases ensue.

Nicholls said he has reached out to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey as well as U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.

In a released statement, Nicholls said “I am urging the federal level for additional resources for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the need for more space at migrant holding facilities that will allow for adherence to safe CDC guidelines and more COVID testing… to help alleviate the migrant situation at the border.”

---

Stay tuned to KAWC for more information on migrant releases in Yuma County.