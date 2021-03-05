Yuma Mayor Praises Vaccine Efforts, Hopeful For 24-Hour Site Here

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls praised local efforts from county organizations to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as he looks forward to a 24-hour state-run site here in the near future.

Mayor Nicholls told KAWC as soon as vaccines are coming in, they are going out to county residents. He said more help from Arizona health officials is on the way.

“I look forward to the future, to the potential of a 24 hour clinic," he said. "That would really help us as a community to get through.”

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday discussed creating a 24-hour COVID-19 vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center. The site would be a joint effort with Yuma Regional Medical Center and other government agencies.

Nicholls said if there is anyone in the priority groups who can get the vaccine now who have had difficulty in scheduling an appointment, to contact his office or the county health department for assistance.