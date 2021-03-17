Yuma Veterans of All Ages To Have Access To COVID-19 Vaccine

Yuma veterans of all ages now have access to the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the Southern Arizona VA healthcare system. 

The Southern Arizona VA joins regional providers in northern Arizona and the Phoenix area after announcing it has opened vaccinations to all veterans regardless of age. 

KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Kristina De Los Santos, Chief of Pharmacy Services at the Southern Arizona VA. 

For veterans interested in getting the vaccine or for more information visit the covid information page here.

