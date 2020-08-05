Yuma's Congressional District Races Set

The general election ballots for Yuma's two congressional districts are set.

In Congressional District 4, incumbent Republican Congressman Paul Gosar withstood a primary challenge from Prescott Valley Native Anne Marie Ward. Gosar defeated Ward with more than 62-percent of the vote. Gosar is seeking his six-term in congress.

In the general election, Gosar will face self-described “moderate Democrat” Delina DiSanto. The former nurse and hospital administrator defeated school principal Stuart Starkey with 74-percent of the vote. DiSanto lost in the 2018 democratic primary and has run for Congress before – in Colorado in 2004

South of Yuma in CD 3, incumbent Democrat Raul Grijalva, who recently announced his positive test result for COVID-19 was unopposed in the primary. Grijalva is seeking his tenth term.

He will face former marine and law enforcement officer Daniel Wood, who also ran unopposed in CD 3. Wood is a first-time candidate. He counts border security and the border wall among his top priorities in seeking office.

The general election is November 3rd.