© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Science

Arizona Edition Intern Take-Over: New River Health Concerns and a Yuma Killing

KAWC | By Karen Zamora
Published July 25, 2013 at 9:43 AM MST
1 of 3
Karen Zamora
2 of 3
Karen Zamora
3 of 3
Karen Zamora

On Arizona Edition, KAWC's summer interns Karen Zamora and Amma Greenstreet take the lead.  We take a second look at the toxic New River in Calexico and KAWC's Karen Zamora investigates possible cancer clusters caused by the contamination.

Arizona Edition- A Yuma woman was recently killed by her girlfriend.  Now, those who knew Jennifer Rose Silva are putting the spotlight on domestic violence.   KAWC's Amma Greenstreet speaks with Silva's friends and family.

072413AZEDSEGB.mp3
Arizona Edition Segment B 072413 - Domestic Violence and the Killing of Jennifer Rose Silva

Tags

ScienceNew River CalexicoJennifer Rose SilvaContaminationCancer ClustersDomestic Violence
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content