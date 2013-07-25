Arizona Edition Intern Take-Over: New River Health Concerns and a Yuma Killing

On Arizona Edition, KAWC's summer interns Karen Zamora and Amma Greenstreet take the lead. We take a second look at the toxic New River in Calexico and KAWC's Karen Zamora investigates possible cancer clusters caused by the contamination.

Arizona Edition- A Yuma woman was recently killed by her girlfriend. Now, those who knew Jennifer Rose Silva are putting the spotlight on domestic violence. KAWC's Amma Greenstreet speaks with Silva's friends and family.