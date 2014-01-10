© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Eagle Scout Project Puts Yuma Sun to Good Use

KAWC
Arizona Edition - Yuma, Arizona is the sunniest city in the world--having a cloudless sky about 90% of the year.  A Boy Scout in Yuma recently unveiled his Eagle Scout project, putting the sunshine to good use: a human sundial in the Yuma Conservation Garden.  But, as KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett discovers, Arizona isn’t typical when it comes to telling time...(originally aired 010814).

This piece was featured in the January 8th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below, in the related content section.

ScienceHuman SundialEagle ScoutYuma Conservation GardenPeter RansomBritish Sundial Society