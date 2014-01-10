Eagle Scout Project Puts Yuma Sun to Good Use

Arizona Edition - Yuma, Arizona is the sunniest city in the world--having a cloudless sky about 90% of the year. A Boy Scout in Yuma recently unveiled his Eagle Scout project, putting the sunshine to good use: a human sundial in the Yuma Conservation Garden. But, as KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett discovers, Arizona isn’t typical when it comes to telling time...(originally aired 010814).

