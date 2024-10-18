© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KOFA Mountains
Support the Music
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Siendo Primero/Being First podcast
Siendo Primero

KOFA Siendo Primero 10182024

Published October 18, 2024 at 12:29 PM MST
Jose Martinez
Jose Martinez, Jessica Mota and Angie Guzman (left to right) in the KAWC/KOFA Border Radio Studios

Jose, Angelica and Angie talk about the ways digitalized education is impacting students and the learning process. As more assignments are being done on computers rather than paper, we try to find out if this shift is beneficial or detrimental. Also, Angie and Jose talk to a special guest from Colombia. Jessica Mota shares insights as an international student, including the challenges she faces, what she enjoys, and why she chose this path. Accompanying the discussion, we feature a mix of youthful songs in both Spanish and English from artists like Bad Bunny, Rels B and Matisse.

Siendo Primero