KOFA Siendo Primero 10182024

Jose, Angelica and Angie talk about the ways digitalized education is impacting students and the learning process. As more assignments are being done on computers rather than paper, we try to find out if this shift is beneficial or detrimental. Also, Angie and Jose talk to a special guest from Colombia. Jessica Mota shares insights as an international student, including the challenges she faces, what she enjoys, and why she chose this path. Accompanying the discussion, we feature a mix of youthful songs in both Spanish and English from artists like Bad Bunny, Rels B and Matisse.