KOFA Mountains
Siendo Primero/Being First podcast
Siendo Primero

Siendo Primero: The Young Latino Vote

By Victor Calderón
Published October 25, 2024 at 12:31 PM MST
KOFA Border Radio

In this episode of Siendo Primero, we interview a group of independent journalists who are leading a major project to engage and empower the 36 million Latino voters in the United States.

They share insights into the unique challenges and rewards of practicing independent journalism, as well as their experiences being at the forefront of this initiative. Through their stories, we’ll explore how their work aims to give a stronger voice to a community often overlooked in traditional political coverage, demonstrating the vital role of journalism in shaping civic engagement.

Journalists Carmen Márquez, Carmen Valencia and Cora Cervantes have been in Yuma, Arizona and Nevada interviewing voters, farmworkers, activists and campaign officials about what the Latino vote means for the 2024 election.

Their project is "El Voto Latino 2024: In Search of the 36 Million" in partnership with palabra, an initiative of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and URL Media.

—-

KAWC's Victor Calderón contributed to this report.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
