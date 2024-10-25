Siendo Primero: The Young Latino Vote

In this episode of Siendo Primero, we interview a group of independent journalists who are leading a major project to engage and empower the 36 million Latino voters in the United States.

They share insights into the unique challenges and rewards of practicing independent journalism, as well as their experiences being at the forefront of this initiative. Through their stories, we’ll explore how their work aims to give a stronger voice to a community often overlooked in traditional political coverage, demonstrating the vital role of journalism in shaping civic engagement.

Journalists Carmen Márquez, Carmen Valencia and Cora Cervantes have been in Yuma, Arizona and Nevada interviewing voters, farmworkers, activists and campaign officials about what the Latino vote means for the 2024 election.

Their project is "El Voto Latino 2024: In Search of the 36 Million" in partnership with palabra, an initiative of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and URL Media.

—-

KAWC's Victor Calderón contributed to this report.