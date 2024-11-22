© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KOFA Mountains
Support the Music
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Siendo Primero/Being First podcast
Siendo Primero

Siendo Primero: Changing Majors and Taking a Leap

By Jose Martinez,
Angelica AlbarranAngie Guzman
Published November 22, 2024 at 12:09 PM MST

This episode of Siendo Primero explores the unique struggles faced by first-generation students transitioning from Mexican to U.S. educational systems. With a special feature on Carissa’s inspiring story, the discussion highlights resilience, the importance of pursuing one’s passions, and overcoming obstacles in both academics and personal growth.

Getzemani Salazar shares her experience as a first-generation college student. She talks about the pressures of paving the way for her family, the challenges of adapting to a new system, and how her faith and friendships have been her biggest support. Her advice was "Don’t let fear stop you." She encourages others to take the leap and trust the process. Getzemani also shares a favorite song that reminds her of God’s constant presence and the hope that comes even in tough times.

Siendo Primero
Jose Martinez
Mechanical Engineering student at AWC, Video producer freelance.
See stories by Jose Martinez
Angelica Albarran
Host for siendo primero
See stories by Angelica Albarran
Angie Guzman
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Angie Guzman