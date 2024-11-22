Siendo Primero: Changing Majors and Taking a Leap

Getzemani Salazar shares her experience as a first-generation college student. She talks about the pressures of paving the way for her family, the challenges of adapting to a new system, and how her faith and friendships have been her biggest support. Her advice was "Don’t let fear stop you." She encourages others to take the leap and trust the process. Getzemani also shares a favorite song that reminds her of God’s constant presence and the hope that comes even in tough times.