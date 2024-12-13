© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KOFA Mountains
Support the Music
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Siendo Primero/Being First podcast
Siendo Primero

KOFA Siendo Primero: A Voice from the Past

By Jose Martinez,
Angelica AlbarranAngie Guzman
Published December 13, 2024 at 12:08 PM MST

This episode of Siendo Primero features an inspiring interview with Moses Camarena, a first-generation college student from the 1960s and 1970s. Coming from the small town of Somerton, Arizona, Moses faced an uncertain future but ultimately chose education as his path forward. With his tuition fully covered, he became one of the most influential figures at Arizona Western College, shaping the institution’s culture and creating opportunities for future generations. His story highlights the power of perseverance, education, and the impact one individual can have on an entire community.

Siendo Primero
Jose Martinez
Mechanical Engineering student at AWC, Video producer freelance.
See stories by Jose Martinez
Angelica Albarran
Host for siendo primero
See stories by Angelica Albarran
Angie Guzman
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Angie Guzman