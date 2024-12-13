KOFA Siendo Primero: A Voice from the Past

This episode of Siendo Primero features an inspiring interview with Moses Camarena, a first-generation college student from the 1960s and 1970s. Coming from the small town of Somerton, Arizona, Moses faced an uncertain future but ultimately chose education as his path forward. With his tuition fully covered, he became one of the most influential figures at Arizona Western College, shaping the institution’s culture and creating opportunities for future generations. His story highlights the power of perseverance, education, and the impact one individual can have on an entire community.