Siendo Primero/Being First podcast
Siendo Primero

Encore broadcast: So You are Undecided on Your College Major

By Angelica Albarran,
Jose Martinez
Published January 10, 2025 at 12:15 PM MST
Siendo Primero hosts Angelica Albarran, left and Jose Martinez with AWC student Ashley.
En este episodio hablamos de como muchos estudiantes en Arizona Western College están indecisos sobre que quieren estudiar, por lo que optan por el plan de hacer un associates in arts por 2 años y hacerse transfer para ya al estar en la universidad, elegir su carrera deseada.

In this episode we talk about how many students at Arizona Western College are undecided about what they want to study, so they opt for the plan of doing an associates in arts for 2 years and transferring to a university to choose their desired career.

Angelica Albarran
Host for siendo primero
Jose Martinez
Mechanical Engineering student at AWC, Video producer freelance.
