Siendo Primero: Meet Suzanna Zambrano

With determination and passion, she became a beloved mentor and leader, inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams and embrace the transformative power of education. Susie Zambrano found her calling through the guidance and support offered by Arizona Western College’s student services. Inspired to follow the right path, she achieved her goals and now thrives in a career she loves, exemplifying the impact of seizing opportunities and pursuing one’s passions.

