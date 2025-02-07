Siendo Primero: The Fear of the Unknown

Through discussions, the hosts dissect the psychological roots of the fears experienced by first generation college students and provide strategies to face change with courage and adaptability. The show emphasizes how growth often comes from stepping outside comfort zones, whether in personal, academic, or professional spaces.

Additionally, a segment focuses on the daily challenges faced by students who cross the U.S.-Mexico border for their education. The lengthy commute, anxiety from border delays, and emotional toll are highlighted, with suggestions for better policy and support systems for these students.

The blend of music and deep conversation make for a dynamic and thought-provoking episode, celebrating both the struggles and triumphs of the Latino community while encouraging listeners to embrace change with optimism.

We will also meet Daniela, a first-generation student at AWC who shares her college experience. She discusses her family’s pride, the challenges of balancing work and studies, and how staying organized has helped her overcome obstacles. She also reflects on the importance of seeking support, connecting with classmates, and taking advantage of academic opportunities early on.

In this week's Siendo Primero episode, the music selections offer a diverse mix of songs that explore themes of empowerment, heartbreak, emotional complexity, and personal growth. These songs together paint a rich tapestry of emotional and personal journeys, from empowerment to healing, while resonating with listeners on both an intimate and universal level.