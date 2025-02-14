Siendo Primero: The Importance of Friends

The show also highlights the value of friendships outside your field of study to broaden your views and prepare for interdisciplinary work environments. Angie & Jose provide practical advice on making connections, such as joining study groups, extracurricular activities, and initiating conversations with classmates.

Additionally, the episode addresses the challenges of forming friendships within a competitive or high-pressure academic environment, and how to maintain a balance between collaboration and competition. The hosts offer tips for diversifying your social circle, setting healthy boundaries, and fostering independent problem-solving skills.

Throughout the show, listeners are encouraged to embrace the power of connection and teamwork, both in their academic life and future careers. It is a thoughtful blend of personal growth, academic advice, and career preparation, all wrapped in a culturally rich context.

