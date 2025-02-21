© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Siendo Primero: Exchanging "College Life" For Better Academic success

By Jose Martinez,
Angelica AlbarranAngie Guzman
Published February 21, 2025 at 12:10 PM MST

Sometimes, achieving academic and professional success requires making sacrifices in student and social life

In this episode of Siendo Primero, we explore how to find the right balance between enjoying the college experience and staying focused on long-term goals. We discuss the benefits of prioritizing academic performance and semi-professional opportunities, as well as the challenges of leaving behind certain distractions. When is it worth taking this path? How can sacrifices be minimized without losing valuable opportunities? Join us for this conversation about focus, discipline, and personal growth.

Siendo Primero
Jose Martinez
Mechanical Engineering student at AWC, Video producer freelance.
Angelica Albarran
Host for siendo primero
Angie Guzman
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
