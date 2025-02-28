Siendo Primero: Having Multiple Interests

While specializing in one area is important, expanding your knowledge and skills in different disciplines can open unexpected doors, spark, creativity and make you more adaptable in both academic and professional settings. Embracing different interests can lead to unique opportunities, enrich your college experience, and ultimately make you a resourceful individual.

We interviewed David Valdez. A graduated AWC Student that is continuing his career at NAU and shares his best advice. He emphasized on how having multiple interests and how this can open much more opportunities for you.

You might also want to hear to Alexia Almazan, a first-generation student at AWC shares her experiences and challenges in college. She talks about her nerves in a new academic environment, especially when using tools like Canvas and Outlook. Although she loves learning, asking for help was difficult at first, but she has overcome it with support from her professors. She emphasizes the importance of overcoming fear and encouraging others to try without being afraid of making mistakes. Her biggest advice is not to be ashamed to ask for help.