© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KOFA Mountains
Support the Music
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Siendo Primero/Being First podcast
Siendo Primero

Siendo Primero: Standing The Pressure

By Jose Martinez,
Angelica AlbarranAngie Guzman
Published March 14, 2025 at 12:13 PM MST
Jose Martinez, Angie Guzman and Angelica Albarran produce and host Siendo Primero on KOFA Border Radio and KAWC.org
Victor Calderon
/
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Jose Martinez, Angie Guzman and Angelica Albarran produce and host Siendo Primero on KOFA Border Radio and KAWC.org

A student's life is full of challenges. School pressure, although uncomfortable and exhausting, can be a powerful tool for building character and preparing students for the future. Handling an overload of responsibilities teaches vital skills such as prioritization, time management, discipline, and resilience.

Facing academic challenges prepares students for the professional world, where expectations and deadlines are constant. Those who avoid pressure may lack the necessary skills to adapt to challenging situations in the future.

Overcoming difficult challenges provides satisfaction and confidence. While excessive pressure can affect mental health, a balanced approach allows students to learn and grow. Academic pressure is not an enemy, but an ally in shaping future professionals, helping them become stronger, more capable, and more self-assured.

We interviewed Crystal Cabrales, a 19-year-old nursing student, is the first in her family to attend college. She shares that her biggest challenge has been adjusting to college life and overcoming the fear of failing, something that has worried her from the start. However, the support of her friends has been key in motivating her and reminding her that she is not alone in this process. Since she was little, Crystal has admired her mother, who has been her greatest inspiration. Her dream is to specialize in surgery and help those in need.

Siendo Primero
Jose Martinez
Mechanical Engineering student at AWC, Video producer freelance.
See stories by Jose Martinez
Angelica Albarran
Host for siendo primero
See stories by Angelica Albarran
Angie Guzman
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Angie Guzman