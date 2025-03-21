Siendo Primero: Becoming an Adult

Filled with uncertainty and new responsibilities. After school, many feel pressured to decide their future, which can cause anxiety. Economic independence is challenging, as finding a job without experience is tough. Managing personal finances and living alone adds to the stress.

Young adults face new personal and professional responsibilities, making decisions that impact daily life. Constant comparison with others, amplified by social media, can make them feel behind. Lack of experience and the absence of a structured environment like school adds to the difficulty.



Building a personal identity and adjusting to societal expectations versus reality is crucial. The concept of success changes and becomes more personal and abstract, leading to frustration when societal standards don't align with personal desires. The lack of constant emotional support and greater emotional responsibility also pose challenges.

Despite these difficulties, this period offers growth, exploration, and self-discovery, laying a solid foundation for adulthood.

Listen to Ixel Meza! a first-generation student at Arizona Western College, shares how she initially struggled to adapt due to the language barrier, often feeling out of place. With the support of friends, bilingual teachers, and constant practice—reading, watching movies, and listening to music in English—she has gained confidence and made progress. Her biggest challenge remains speaking fluently with native speakers, but she believes that with time and practice, she will improve.