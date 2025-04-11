Siendo Primero: The Journey of International Students: Courage, Resilience, and Global Mindsets

We discussed the emotional, cultural, and academic challenges they face, highlighting the courage and resilience required to adapt. Some students arrive with scholarships that ease their financial burden, while others come with nothing but determination and the sacrifices of their families, leading to varied experiences based on their support systems.

We also delved into the unique pressures faced by international student-athletes, who balance academic responsibilities with intense sports commitments. Their stories of early morning training, academic obligations, and the risk of losing scholarships due to performance issues or injuries showcased their incredible resilience. Despite the challenges, these students develop a global mindset, broaden their worldview, and gain valuable skills that give them a competitive edge in the job market, whether they stay in the U.S. or return to their home countries.