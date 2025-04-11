© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KOFA Mountains
Support the Music
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Siendo Primero/Being First podcast
Siendo Primero

Siendo Primero: The Journey of International Students: Courage, Resilience, and Global Mindsets

By Jose Martinez,
Angelica AlbarranAngie Guzman
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:49 PM MST

In this show, we explored the journey of international students who leave everything familiar behind to start anew in a different country.

We discussed the emotional, cultural, and academic challenges they face, highlighting the courage and resilience required to adapt. Some students arrive with scholarships that ease their financial burden, while others come with nothing but determination and the sacrifices of their families, leading to varied experiences based on their support systems.

We also delved into the unique pressures faced by international student-athletes, who balance academic responsibilities with intense sports commitments. Their stories of early morning training, academic obligations, and the risk of losing scholarships due to performance issues or injuries showcased their incredible resilience. Despite the challenges, these students develop a global mindset, broaden their worldview, and gain valuable skills that give them a competitive edge in the job market, whether they stay in the U.S. or return to their home countries.

Siendo Primero
Jose Martinez
Mechanical Engineering student at AWC, Video producer freelance.
See stories by Jose Martinez
Angelica Albarran
Host for siendo primero
See stories by Angelica Albarran
Angie Guzman
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
See stories by Angie Guzman