KOFA SOUNDS OF THE DESERT WEDNESDAY 04032024

Sounds of the Desert
By KAWC-KOFA Interns
Published April 3, 2024 at 1:27 PM MST

Join hosts Mariaisabel and Victoria for a conversation with Arizona Western College student Elias Alvarez, at the AWC Student Showcase, about a Blood Drive being support by the C.A.M.P. program. Mariaisabel and Joaquin will focus on the R&B genre, exploring music from the likes of Alicia Keys, Marvin Gaye, Usher and many more.

Check out an interview recorded at the Arizona Western College Student Showcase with C.A.M.P. student Elias Alvarez, talking about an upcoming Blood Drive at 5:35 into the program.

