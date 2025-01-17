© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KOFA Sounds of the Desert Thursday 01162025

By KAWC-KOFA Interns
Published January 17, 2025 at 11:55 AM MST

Paola and Joaquin bring the flavor to this episode as they celebrate International Hot and Spicy Food Day with a fiery twist! While diving into some exciting new music releases, they spice things up by trying foods live on-air, including Hot Cheetos and a favorite mix of chamoy, chili, tajin, and lime—a creation Paola swears by. They also chat about their favorite spicy snacks, meals, and must-have spices in the kitchen. Tune in for a deliciously entertaining episode that’s sure to heat up your day!

