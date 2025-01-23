KOFA Sounds of the Desert Thursday 01232025

We will feature songs recorded live in our studios by the Yuma group, The Trio, featuring Mia Delgado, who will perform at tonight's Village Jazz Series concert. Also, Paola and Joaquin dive into the legacy of the first-ever Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. They celebrate the groundbreaking contributions of legends like Little Richard, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley. Tune in for a journey through music history and a tribute to the icons who shaped rock and roll!