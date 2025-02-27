© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KOFA Sounds of the Desert Thursday 02272025

By KAWC-KOFA Interns
Published February 27, 2025 at 1:57 PM MST

Paola and Joaquin are bringing a mix of nostalgia and flavor to the show!

Celebrating National Retro Day, they’ll talk about all things throwback, from classic tunes to vintage trends. Plus, it's Pokémon Day, so expect some fun nods to the iconic franchise! And to top it off, they’re diving into some delicious food days—National Strawberry Day, Chili Day, and Toast Day. Of course, they'll also be spinning some fresh new releases to keep things balanced. Tune in for a fun, flavorful, and music-packed episode!

Sounds of the Desert
KAWC-KOFA Interns
