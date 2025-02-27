KOFA Sounds of the Desert Thursday 02272025

Celebrating National Retro Day, they’ll talk about all things throwback, from classic tunes to vintage trends. Plus, it's Pokémon Day, so expect some fun nods to the iconic franchise! And to top it off, they’re diving into some delicious food days—National Strawberry Day, Chili Day, and Toast Day. Of course, they'll also be spinning some fresh new releases to keep things balanced. Tune in for a fun, flavorful, and music-packed episode!