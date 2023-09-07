Moni & the FUPS! eager for Yuma Rocks!

This Saturday (September 9, 2023) the Yuma Arts Center hosts Yuma Rocks 2023. There will be five local bands performing on the Historic Yuma Arts Center Stage including Krooktone Classics, Bluefire Revival, Val Chillmore, Rock of Ages and Moni & the Fups!. KAWC/KOFA's Dave Riek welcomed Moni, Sabbath and Bradley of Moni & the Fups! to our studios to learn about the band and the music they will be bringing to Yuma Rocks.