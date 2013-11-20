© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Chase Stewart: Aiming for an Olympic Dream

KAWC
Published November 20, 2013 at 6:30 PM MST
1 of 7
Chase Practicing
Maya Springhawk Robnett
2 of 7
Chase Stewart
Maya Springhawk Robnett
3 of 7
Chase at the Shooting Range, International Skeet Shooting Position
Maya Springhawk Robnett
4 of 7
Chase at the Shooting Range, American Skeet Shooting Position
Maya Springhawk Robnett
5 of 7
Greg, Debbie, Chase, and Savannah at the Stewart Family Home
Maya Springhawk Robnett
6 of 7
Greg, Debbie, Chase, and Savannah at the Stewart Family Home
Maya Springhawk Robnett
7 of 7
Debbie and Greg Stewart with the Family Portrait
Maya Springhawk Robnett

The Olympic Games is a high bar for the world’s most dedicated and talented athletes, a dream many young people across the globe seek to achieve.  On Arizona Edition, we find one such dreamer right here in Yuma, where a young man is aiming to be part of the U.S. Olympic team in a somewhat obscure sport.   KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett has the story…(originally aired 11/20/13).

This piece was featured in the November 20th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

International Skeet Shooting, Chase Stewart, Greg Stewart, Debbie Stewart, Luis "Taz" Gloria, U.S. Junior Olympic Skeet
