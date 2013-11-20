Chase Stewart: Aiming for an Olympic Dream
1 of 7
Chase Practicing
Maya Springhawk Robnett
2 of 7
Chase Stewart
Maya Springhawk Robnett
3 of 7
Chase at the Shooting Range, International Skeet Shooting Position
Maya Springhawk Robnett
4 of 7
Chase at the Shooting Range, American Skeet Shooting Position
Maya Springhawk Robnett
5 of 7
Greg, Debbie, Chase, and Savannah at the Stewart Family Home
Maya Springhawk Robnett
6 of 7
Greg, Debbie, Chase, and Savannah at the Stewart Family Home
Maya Springhawk Robnett
7 of 7
Debbie and Greg Stewart with the Family Portrait
Maya Springhawk Robnett
The Olympic Games is a high bar for the world’s most dedicated and talented athletes, a dream many young people across the globe seek to achieve. On Arizona Edition, we find one such dreamer right here in Yuma, where a young man is aiming to be part of the U.S. Olympic team in a somewhat obscure sport. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett has the story…(originally aired 11/20/13).
This piece was featured in the November 20th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.