Mixed Martial Arts & Yuma: The Toughest City in the World?
Maya Springhawk Robnett
Maya Springhawk Robnett
Maya Springhawk Robnett
Maya Springhawk Robnett
Chance Fararr Teaching MMA
Maya Springhawk Robnett
Chance Fararr Teaching MMA
Maya Springhawk Robnett
On Arizona Edition, we learn about the sport of MMA fighting, which has grown steadily in popularity over the past 20 years or so. It’s a tough sport—not for the faint of heart—and takes a special kind of commitment on the part of the athletes who participate. Some might be surprised to hear that it is quite popular in Yuma, Arizona—and not just as a spectator sport. Yuma is producing champions and some have hit the big-time. To find out more, KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett visits the gym and takes a front seat to the fights…(originally aired 12/11/13).
This piece was featured in the December 11th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.