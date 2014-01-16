New Southwest Business & the "Lifestyle" It Promotes

Arizona Edition - The Southwest Arizona desert terrain makes Yuma a unique location for people with a passion for off-roading. A new business emerged recently that promotes that lifestyle and sponsors athletes of extreme sports. To get a better understanding of the philosophy behind the new homegrown Yuma company, KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett took a trip to the desert...(originally aired 01/15/14).

