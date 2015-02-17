Yuma Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo: Life in the bull riding arena

AZED-The Yuma Jaycees held its 70th Silver Spur Rodeo this weekend at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

Hundreds of people attend the family event to watch competitors from across the nation aim for the grand prize in calf roping, steer wrestling, bareback riding or bull riding.

Bull riding tends to be the most awaited event due to the extreme danger involved.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez spoke with bullfighters and bull riders about what life is like in the arena.