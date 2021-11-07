-
Arizona Governor Ducey Tours Border in Yuma Day After Announcing State of Emergency, Guard ActivatedArizona Gov. Doug Ducey toured the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma Wednesday, a day after announcing a state of emergency and his activating the Arizona…
-
President Donald Trump will be in Yuma Tuesday.Trump is scheduled to arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma just before 11 a.m. He will then attend a…
-
President Donald Trump is expected to visit the border fence near Yuma next week.The Washington Post reports Trump is expected to attend a ceremony in the…
-
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona has released its Immigration and Border Report for February. Meanwhile, officials in the Border…
-
A member of the Tohono O'odham Nation who ran for political office in the district that includes southern Yuma County spoke out against an online post by…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Legislation to let landowners living along the border erect fences without getting building permits hit…
-
The Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was in Yuma along with local Border Patrol and elected officials to celebrate border wall…
-
Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials said Friday they have seen a steady and consistent decrease in the number of migrant apprehensions in the later months…
-
The chief of the U.S. Border Patrol for the Yuma Sector said he does not anticipate a spike in migrant apprehensions in the coming months. Yuma Sector…
-
Migrant apprehensions in the Yuma Sector increased from 2018 to 2019, part of the larger than usual groups of migrants heading north from Central…