Following one of the hottest and driest years on record, the Colorado River and its tributaries throughout the western U.S. are likely headed for...
Cities in Yuma County proclaimed September as Cocopah Month in honor of the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s 100th anniversary of federal recognition.KAWC’s…
As the result of a binational agreement between the United States and Mexico, the Colorado River received a pulse flow of water in spring 2014 that once…
Last year Northern Arizona University honors students traveled to southwestern Arizona and northern Mexico to explore the Colorado River Delta during a…
Arizona Edition - Last month, for the first time in over a decade, water released from the Colorado River through an international agreement between the…