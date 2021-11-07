-
Known as the lettuce capital of the world, Yuma County continues to produce and harvest the crop despite cases of the coronavirus on the rise and…
The executive director of Campesinos Sin Fronteras, which serves farmworkers and low income residents in Yuma County, said that, despite the coronavirus,…
As the winter ag season continues in Yuma County, local fields are filled with workers, visible from early in the morning until late in the evening.Their…
The grandson of farmworkers rights leader Cesar Chavez visited Arizona Western College in Yuma on Tuesday to screen a documentary on his life.Eduardo…
With the winter agriculture season under way, farmworkers employed throughout the region gathered at the Dia Del Campesino, or Day of the Farmworker, fair…
The Arizona Interagency Farmworkers Coalition Conference wrapped up Thursday with a farm tour for participants.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez has more.Over 40…
The pedestrian lane at the San Luis Port of Entry will be expanded.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez reports.The U.S. General Services Administration selected two…
President elect Donald Trump said he plans to deport millions of undocumented people immediately after taking office.This pledge, combined with months of…
San Luis-Affordable farmworker housing is in high demand in Yuma County, where up to 50,000 seasonal workers are employed annually.While there are some…