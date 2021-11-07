-
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- House Speaker Rusty Bowers on Tuesday withdrew his legislation that would have repealed state laws on…
-
PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey threatened Tuesday to veto any drought contingency plan that does not equitably divide up the pain of Arizona having less water…
-
A human-made chemical used to fire rockets into space, power fireworks, and open airbags in car crashes could also be the cause of numerous cases of…
-
Water levels in Lake Mead, which stores water for Arizona, California, and Nevada, have plunged in recent years. If levels drop below a certain point,…
-
A deal between a coalition of tribes and the Lower Colorado Region of the Bureau of Reclamation aims to address concerns over drought and water levels in…
-
During the Yuma Agriculture Water Conference held Jan. 13, officials from the Arizona Department of Water Resources and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation…