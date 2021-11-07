-
While much of the American workforce looks forwards to retiring around 65, many seasonal farmworkers have no choice but to keep working well past that…
-
Yuma, Arizona provides the majority of winter leafy greens in the U.S. and Salinas, California grows those same crops in the summer. When harvest periods…
-
Efforts to protect the country's agricultural crops from pathogens and other threats requires some unusual practices. Maya Springhawk Robnett of the…
-
A flock of birds can damage acres of fresh produce.“Not only can they eat the produce or eat your seedlings or your seeds, but they also poop in the…
-
More than 150 lettuce growers and researchers are gathering this week in Yuma to discuss a soil-borne fungal disease that damages lettuce crops in the…
-
Reporter Blake Herzog recently wrote an article for the Yuma Sun about media coverage of agriculture, after she attended a town hall forum that focused on…
-
Fusarium wilt - a lettuce disease caused by a soil-dwelling fungus - is becoming a more common problem in fields. The disease causes lettuce to droop and…
-
Growers in Arizona and around the world are concerned with the spread of a wilting disease present in soil that can damage lettuce.In response,…
-
AZED-Hundreds of people from all over the world are expected to attend the Southwest Agriculture Summit at Arizona Western College.The summit will start…
-
Arizona Edition - Yuma Lettuce Days is an annual event that brings in tens of thousands of visitors and residents to the Yuma Quartermaster Depot Park to…