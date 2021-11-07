-
The Cocopah Indian Tribe wants to revive a traditional tea recipe that uses the beans of the screw bean mesquite tree. But finding the beans is more…
-
With the winter agriculture season under way, farmworkers employed throughout the region gathered at the Dia Del Campesino, or Day of the Farmworker, fair…
-
Arizona Western College’s San Luis Technology Institute was unveiled to the community during a ribbon cutting ceremony this weekend.KAWC’s Stephanie…
-
Arizona Western College is expanding by offering new STEM related degrees to students in South Yuma County.KAWC's Stephanie Sanchez reports.Arizona…
-
How to create a backyard oasis is the focus of a community program in Yuma. What began as an effort to help home gardeners has become a scientific…