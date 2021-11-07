-
Join KAWC and StoryCorps as we celebrate the conclusion of the StoryCorps Mobile Booth Stop in Yuma!WHEN: Thursday, December 19 at 5:30 pmWHERE: Historic…
-
The first issue of Arizona Highways magazine was published in April, 1925. In this presentation, former publisher Win Holden will share the fascinating…
-
It has been a tough time for media outlets over the last few years, as charges of media bias and “fake news” have taken a toll on the public’s trust in…
-
KAWC is pleased to host Mandalit del Barco, Correspondent, National Desk, NPR West, for our next Spirited Discussion! Del Barco will provide a commentary…
-
KAWC is pleased to host author and Arizona Science Desk Reporter, Melissa Sevigny for our next Spirited Discussion! Sevigny will read from her book,…
-
Our next Spirited Discussions forum on Wednesday, April 15 will discuss Healthcare in Yuma: Expanding Options.GuestsJustin Farren, Director of…
-
The first 2015 Spirited Discussions forum on Friday, January 30 will discuss JTED (Joint Technical Education District)--What Happens Next?Guests (subject…
-
Arizona Edition - KAWC recently kicked off a series of events designed to bring citizens together with the civic leaders and local experts on topics that…
-
The inaugural KAWC Spirited Discussions forum will feature newly elected Mayor of Yuma, Douglas J. Nicholls, at 5 pm on Thursday, February 13, at River…