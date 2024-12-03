KAWC Presents Teada in Concert

Buy Tickets Now

Live at the Historic Yuma Theatre

Sunday, March 16, 2025 at 2 pm

$20 Reserved Seating

A traditional band with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, the Middle East and Australia. Highlights include a 30,000-capacity stadium concert in Brittany, along with performances at Penang World Music Festival in Malaysia, Edmonton Folk Festival in Canada, Harare International Festival of the Arts in Zimbabwe, and Rainforest World Music Festival in Borneo. In 2014, the band performed to 40,000 people during an extensive 7-week tour of Japan / Taiwan, and continues to have a strong touring presence in the United States, where Téada has toured actively since 2001.

May 2022 brought the release of the band’s new album on the Gael Linn label, featuring an exciting vocal collaboration with Hollywood actor & singer John C. Reilly in addition to the band’s customary reenergising of rare tunes from the tradition. Legendary Kerry singer and accordionist - Séamus Begley - Téada’s vocalist since 2012, sadly passed away in January 2023, a great loss to Téada and the entire musical community. Notable festival appearances in 2023 included Savannah Music Festival, Montana Folk Festival, Festival Interceltique de Lorient (Brittany) and Irish Festival of Oulu (Finland), with the band set to return to Dublin Irish Festival, Ohio in Summer 2024.

