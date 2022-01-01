KAWC and Border Radio, in partnership with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, presents Thursday Jazz In The Park, a series of four free concerts under the stars at the Colorado River State Historic Park, 201 N 4th Avenue, beginning February 3.

Performances are from 6 to 8 pm and feature nationally known jazz artists Holly Hofman and Renee Patrick as well as regional standouts Yuma Jazz Company and the Yuma Big Band.

Please bring your own seating to the events. Food and drink options will be available for purchase.

Schedule

Thursday, February 3: Yuma Big Band

The Yuma Big Band has been performing in Yuma for many years and has always been a favorite at the Village Jazz Series and other public and private events. The group keeps alive the big band era sound and updates it by introducing new arrangements and tunes.

Thursday, February 10: Renee Patrick and Nicole Pesce

Phoenix vocalist Renee Patrick will be appearing with pianist Nicole Pesce. The duo enthralled the Village Jazz Series audience when they performed in 2020, inspiring many requests for their return. Renee has garnered a large following throughout Arizona and beyond with her relaxed, yet moving vocal style. Nicole always impresses audiences and has notably performed for Muhammad Ali, Ricky Martin, George Benson, Waylon Jennings, Shaquille O’Neal, Jimmy Carter.

Thursday, February 17: Yuma Jazz Company

The highly regarded Yuma Jazz Company features Steven Hennig on trumpet, guitarist Jason Arviso, bassist Leo Neblina, and percussionist Brandon Coz. The quartet will be celebrating the release of its most recent original music album, Serenity, which has been receiving glowing reviews from nationally published blog sites.

Thursday, March 3: Holly Hofmann

Holly Hofmann is considered one of the best jazz flute players in the world today. Based in San Diego, Hofmann has produced multiple albums with her own groups, has appeared with a who’s-who of well-known jazz artists, and headlines concerts nationally and internationally. In Yuma, she has appeared three times in the Village Jazz Series, providing concerts that have been among the most memorable in the Series’ 14-year history.

Concerts are 6 to 8 pm with an intermission.