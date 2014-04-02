Minute 319 Pulse Flow: U.S./Mexico Water Relations

Arizona Edition - For the first time in almost 20 years, the Colorado River is flowing into northern Mexico – and through a dam that usually stops it. It’s part of an agreement between the Mexican and US governments, as well as non-profits in both countries. It’s called a pulse flow – meaning a temporary release of water.

Of the long-term plans related to the pulse flow, officials aim to get more water into Mexico’s long-barren delta and to continue this new level of cooperation between the two countries on Colorado River water management. For more on the project and the future of U.S./Mexico water relations, here is KAWC’s Kim Johnson…(originally aired 04/02/14).

This piece was featured in the April 2nd Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.