Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Minute 319 Pulse Flow: U.S./Mexico Water Relations

Published April 2, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - For the first time in almost 20 years, the Colorado River is flowing into northern Mexico – and through a dam that usually stops it.  It’s part of an agreement between the Mexican and US governments, as well as non-profits in both countries.  It’s called a pulse flow – meaning a temporary release of water. 

Of the long-term plans related to the pulse flow, officials aim to get more water into Mexico’s long-barren delta and to continue this new level of cooperation between the two countries on Colorado River water management.  For more on the project and the future of U.S./Mexico water relations, here is KAWC’s Kim Johnson…(originally aired 04/02/14).

This piece was featured in the April 2nd Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

WaterMinute 319Minute 319 Pulse FlowIBWCSally SpenerInternational Boundary and Water Commission
