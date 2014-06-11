Colorado River Meets the Sea: Minute 319 Pulse Flow

Arizona Edition - Last month, for the first time in over a decade, water released from the Colorado River through an international agreement between the United States and Mexico made its way to the Gulf of California.

The pulse flow was an eight week release of water meant to give a boost to the environment and wildlife habitats along the mostly dry and barren stretch of the Colorado River Delta. Less than a hundred years ago water flowed constantly through the delta, but now, water use on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border has reduced the flow to a flood every decade or so.

The pulse flow was the first of what supporters and environmentalists hope will be a renewed effort to bring life back to the delta and perhaps bring the river to the sea permanently. But no matter what happens, those who witnessed the wave of water as it reclaimed desert sands and winded its way through the dry delta say they’ll never forget the sight.

One of those people is Jennifer Pitt. For years Pitt has been working on projects related to the Colorado River at the Environmental Defense Fund. KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke to her about what it was like to see her long held dream of the river flowing to the sea come true…(originally aired 06/11/14).

