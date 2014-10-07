© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Water

Take the Water Consciousness Challenge

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 7, 2014 at 2:19 PM MST
water_2.jpg

Arizona Edition - The Arizona Community Foundation among sponsors of first-ever New Arizona Prize...

The American southwest has been plagued with drought for over a decade, but the region continues to attract new business, industry and residents, placing an ever-increasing burden on Arizona’s most precious resource – water.

So in the tradition of the X-prize – an incentive competition to spark private citizens and industry interest in space technology – the Arizona Community Foundation has launched the New Arizona Prize.  In collaboration with the Arizona Republic and the Morrison Institute for Public Policy at Arizona State University, the first phase of the New Arizona Prize is to offer $100,000 to any team who can come up with a campaign to raise awareness of the issue of water scarcity in the state.

To find out more KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Megan Brownell, chief business development and brand officer at the Arizona Community Foundation…

Prospective Participants must register at www.newarizonaprize.org by December 19th.

Tags

WaterArizona Community Foundation
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content