Take the Water Consciousness Challenge

The Arizona Community Foundation among sponsors of first-ever New Arizona Prize

The American southwest has been plagued with drought for over a decade, but the region continues to attract new business, industry and residents, placing an ever-increasing burden on Arizona’s most precious resource – water.

So in the tradition of the X-prize – an incentive competition to spark private citizens and industry interest in space technology – the Arizona Community Foundation has launched the New Arizona Prize. In collaboration with the Arizona Republic and the Morrison Institute for Public Policy at Arizona State University, the first phase of the New Arizona Prize is to offer $100,000 to any team who can come up with a campaign to raise awareness of the issue of water scarcity in the state.

To find out more KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Megan Brownell, chief business development and brand officer at the Arizona Community Foundation…

Prospective Participants must register at www.newarizonaprize.org by December 19th.