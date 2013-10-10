Work Stories: Annette Elias in the Classroom

Annette Elias is an English teacher at San Luis High School and devout Christian. At the KAWC studios, Annette sat down to talk about a classroom experience with her students that she witnessed...(originally aired 10/09/13)

He was using this experience of his to teach to the other students about forgiveness, about mending relationships with your parents and forgiving and how, once you forgive, you just unchain yourself…and really experience freedom.

