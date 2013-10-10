© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Work Stories: Annette Elias in the Classroom

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 10, 2013 at 5:08 PM MST

Annette Elias is an English teacher at San Luis High School and devout Christian.  At the KAWC studios, Annette sat down to talk about a classroom experience with her students that she witnessed...(originally aired 10/09/13)

He was using this experience of his to teach to the other students about forgiveness, about mending relationships with your parents and forgiving and how, once you forgive, you just unchain yourself…and really experience freedom.

This piece was featured in October 9th's Arizona Edition, which can be found in the related content section below.

Tags

Work StoriesTeacher StoriesAnnette EliasWork StoriesSan Luis High School
