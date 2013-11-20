Work Stories: Patti Mixon-Bratton and the Birthing Room

Patti Mixon-Bratton is a former OBGYN nurse veteran. She was inspired to enter the field of nursing when, as a teenager, she witnessed her sister give birth. In this installation of Arizona Edition's Work Stories, Patti tells us about an interesting memory from the "birthing room"...(originally aired 11/20/13).

