Work Stories: Patti Mixon-Bratton and the Birthing Room

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published November 20, 2013 at 6:30 PM MST

Patti Mixon-Bratton is a former OBGYN nurse veteran.  She was inspired to enter the field of nursing when, as a teenager, she witnessed her sister give birth.  In this installation of Arizona Edition's Work Stories, Patti tells us about an interesting memory from the "birthing room"...(originally aired 11/20/13).

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
