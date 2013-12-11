© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Work Stories: Deb Winters and the Departing Pair

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published December 11, 2013 at 6:00 PM MST
Deb Winters

On this installment of Arizona Edition's Work Stories, we hear from waitress Deb Winters.  Deb is a veteran of the profession; she's been working in the food service industry on and off for more than fifteen years.  Here, she recalls a memorable pair she served while working at a Virginian restaurant some years ago...(originally aired 12/11/13).

This piece was featured in the December 11th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
