Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Work Stories

Work Stories: Waiter Michael Ford and Mourning Military

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published December 19, 2013 at 8:59 AM MST

On this installment of Arizona Edition's Work Stories, we hear from 21-year-old Michael Ford, who will soon be leaving his job at a steakhouse in Yuma to continue his studies at Arizona State University in Tempe.  Here, Michael tells us about the stresses (and gifts) of being a waiter...(originally aired 12/18/13).

When you're serving, you see a lot of bad things. You see the worst of people, all the time. And so, when you turn back around and you see the exact opposite, it's almost even more moving.

This piece was featured in the December 18th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

Work StoriesWork StoriesWait Staff StoriesMichael FordMilitarySteak House
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
