Work Stories: Waiter Michael Ford and Mourning Military

On this installment of Arizona Edition's Work Stories, we hear from 21-year-old Michael Ford, who will soon be leaving his job at a steakhouse in Yuma to continue his studies at Arizona State University in Tempe. Here, Michael tells us about the stresses (and gifts) of being a waiter...(originally aired 12/18/13).

When you're serving, you see a lot of bad things. You see the worst of people, all the time. And so, when you turn back around and you see the exact opposite, it's almost even more moving.

This piece was featured in the December 18th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.