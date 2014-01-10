Work Stories: Border Patrol Agent Lee Pooley and the Family in the Cold

On this segment of Arizona Edition's Work Stories, we hear from Lee Pooley, who recalls one experience in the field that truly impacted him as a Border Patrol agent...(originally aired 010814).

The mother…her feet were hurting, and she was a little weak. So, I had to carry the two children out for maybe a quarter, maybe even half a mile out. Which may not seem like a long time but after running…a while and using up your energy carrying two children out while maintaining a dog…

