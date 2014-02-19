© 2021 KAWC
Work Stories: Dr. Francisco Villa and the Difficulties of Biological Research

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 19, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Dr. Francisco Villa is a 34-year-old Associate Clinical Professor of Biology at Northern Arizona University-Yuma.  Dr. Villa is originally from Tucson.  He attended the University of Arizona before earning his graduate degree at the University of California, San Diego.  In this installment of Work Stories, Professor Villa discusses the difficulties some students face when shifting from the security of the classroom environment to the uncertainty of biological research…(originally aired 02/19/14).

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
