Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Work Stories

Work Story: Professor Ric Jahna on the Power of Language

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 26, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Professor Richard (Ric) Jahna grew up in rural central Florida.  He has been a professor of English at Arizona Western College since 2007.  He helped found the Southwest Writers' Association of Arizona Western College, or SWAAWC, which has set up several events to support the writing community of Yuma, Arizona.  In this installment of Work Stories, Professor Jahna talks about the power of writing to positively influence a student's life...(originally aired 02/26/14).

This piece was featured in the February 19th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show, as well as other Work Stories, can be found below in the related content section.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
