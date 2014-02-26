Work Story: Professor Ric Jahna on the Power of Language

Arizona Edition - Professor Richard (Ric) Jahna grew up in rural central Florida. He has been a professor of English at Arizona Western College since 2007. He helped found the Southwest Writers' Association of Arizona Western College, or SWAAWC, which has set up several events to support the writing community of Yuma, Arizona. In this installment of Work Stories, Professor Jahna talks about the power of writing to positively influence a student's life...(originally aired 02/26/14).

